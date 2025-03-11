KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect KORU Medical Systems to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.37. KORU Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KORU Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.