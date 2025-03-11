Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,008.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 622,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 566,061 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $44,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,578,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,341,902,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706,708 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Lam Research by 7,601.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,945,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $990,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 860.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,786,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 931.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,482,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,830 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,200,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. KeyCorp raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

