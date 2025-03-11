Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.67. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

