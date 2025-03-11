Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,743 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,734,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,242 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,550,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,050,000 after acquiring an additional 69,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,485,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,116,000 after acquiring an additional 164,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $157,804,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

View Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.