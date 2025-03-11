Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.