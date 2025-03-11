Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $46,785,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,568,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC opened at $131.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.35 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

