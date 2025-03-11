Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 350 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 121,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.62.
Clorox Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Clorox stock opened at $147.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.44. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.37.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.