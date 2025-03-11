Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19, Zacks reports. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 66.92%.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 3.5 %

Legend Biotech stock opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, December 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.