LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Zacks reports. LifeMD updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

LifeMD Stock Performance

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $184.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LFMD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Monday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LifeMD in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LifeMD from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeMD has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,703,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,032,280.85. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LifeMD

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.