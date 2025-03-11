LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

LKQ has increased its dividend by an average of 68.7% annually over the last three years. LKQ has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $180,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,356.68. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,300 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

