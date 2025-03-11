Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of LUNA opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luna Innovations

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.