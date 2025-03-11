Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Invests $393,000 in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CART. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Maplebear by 11,501.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487,654 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Maplebear by 5,191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,489,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,501 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maplebear by 56.3% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,850,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Maplebear from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Maplebear from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $898,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,011,190.52. This trade represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $94,688.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,152.90. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,061 shares of company stock worth $1,987,318. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maplebear Price Performance

NASDAQ:CART opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. Maplebear Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Stories

