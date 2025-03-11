Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,943 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its position in Groupon by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,838 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Groupon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,436 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Groupon by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,088 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Groupon by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,716 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Groupon from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Groupon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $390.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

