Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 100,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 36,919 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 619,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $3,819,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

