Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 11.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 19.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Humana by 18.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.68.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $251.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $406.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

