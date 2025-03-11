Markel Group Inc. Acquires 93,500 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 835,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $63,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $2,018,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 62.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after buying an additional 64,336 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5,624.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 321,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after buying an additional 316,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 710.7% in the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of DG stock opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.03. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

