Matthew P. Flake Sells 56,799 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $4,446,225.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,849 shares in the company, valued at $35,527,299.72. The trade was a 11.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Q2 Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of QTWO stock opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.93 and a 200-day moving average of $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.82 and a beta of 1.62.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Q2 by 988.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
