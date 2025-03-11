MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Stock Price Down 10.2% – What’s Next?

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $18.79. 7,942 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,669% from the average session volume of 449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 4.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61.

About MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

