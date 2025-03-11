MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, Zacks reports. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%.
MaxCyte Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of MXCT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,048. The company has a market cap of $367.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. MaxCyte has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.26.
MaxCyte Company Profile
