Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 763,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,854,394 shares of company stock valued at $315,101,532 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

