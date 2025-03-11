MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Trading Up 7.1% – Should You Buy?

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 123,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 362,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

MediPharm Labs Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

Further Reading

