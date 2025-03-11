Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Trading Down 7.3% – Here’s Why

Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.53 and last traded at $31.53. Approximately 3,242 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 1,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Mestek Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a market cap of $237.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05.

About Mestek

Mestek, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers.

