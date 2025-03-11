Methanex (TSE:MX) Cut to Hold at Scotiabank

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Methanex Stock Down 12.5 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Priscilla Fuchslocher sold 7,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.39, for a total transaction of C$504,818.52. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
