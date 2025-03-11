Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $1,380.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,380.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $713,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $682,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 455,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,680,000 after purchasing an additional 25,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $444,327,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,296.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,295.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,322.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,142.91 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

