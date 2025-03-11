Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT). In a filing disclosed on March 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Microsoft stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) on 2/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) on 2/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 2/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/10/2025.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,717,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,089,680. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $376.91 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

