Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 472 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 20,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,456,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,048 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR stock opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.81. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $104.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

