Miller Financial Services LLC Invests $1.22 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Miller Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,171,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $266.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $198.94 and a 52 week high of $272.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

