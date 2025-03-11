Miller Financial Services LLC Makes New $556,000 Investment in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTLO. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PTLO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Portillo’s Price Performance

Portillo’s stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $15.78.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Portillo’s’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

