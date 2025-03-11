Miller Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.38.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total value of $639,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,518,239.71. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $829,377.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 181,892 shares in the company, valued at $116,852,877.56. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,146 shares of company stock worth $3,262,847. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 2.1 %

AXON opened at $515.45 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.52 and a fifty-two week high of $715.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.19, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $597.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.62.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

