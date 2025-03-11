Miller Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,194,000 after purchasing an additional 143,440 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,541,356,000 after purchasing an additional 86,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total value of $464,761.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,397.94. The trade was a 63.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,309 shares of company stock worth $7,611,004. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $482.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $570.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.