Miller Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,025 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $257.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.13 and its 200-day moving average is $268.84. The stock has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

