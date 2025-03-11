Miller Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,519 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000.

IBIT opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

