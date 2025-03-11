Mizuho Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $217.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $280.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s previous close.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $282.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.89.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $349.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.57.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.07, for a total value of $6,526,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,322.82. This trade represents a 97.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $2,566,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,082.83. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,455 shares of company stock worth $60,955,968 in the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.