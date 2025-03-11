Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.91 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mobius Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 81.04%.

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON MMIT opened at GBX 134 ($1.73) on Tuesday. Mobius Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 125.50 ($1.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 149.01 ($1.92). The company has a market cap of £155.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 140.65.

About Mobius Investment Trust

Mobius Investment Trust plc (“MMIT”) is a closed-ended investment company listed on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MMIT).

MMIT provides investors with access to a high conviction portfolio of 20-30 small to mid-cap companies, across emerging and frontier markets.

The London listed investment trust will be managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP (“MCP”), an investment manager launched in May 2018 by Mark Mobius, Carlos Hardenberg and Greg Konieczny.

