Monogram Orthopaedics (MGRM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Monogram Orthopaedics to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Down 6.7 %

Monogram Orthopaedics stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Monogram Orthopaedics has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Monogram Orthopaedics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Monogram Orthopaedics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Monogram Orthopaedics Company Profile

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

