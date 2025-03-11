Morgan Stanley Raises Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $62.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

MPLX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.40. 430,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,907. Mplx has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $54.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mplx will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mplx news, VP Shawn M. Lyon bought 4,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.75 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,522.25. This represents a 18.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 479.6% in the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 127,100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 387.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 149,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Mplx by 69.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,628,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

