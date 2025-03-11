Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Phillip Securities cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.31.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $222.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $714.55 billion, a PE ratio of 108.90, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 422,452 shares of company stock worth $153,659,530. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

