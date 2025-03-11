Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,188,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,915,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,433,280 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,291,000 after buying an additional 1,061,299 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,993,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after purchasing an additional 955,574 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,450,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,093,000 after purchasing an additional 765,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,297,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after purchasing an additional 643,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $32.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.22.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.