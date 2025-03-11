Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.63 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $563.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $560.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $598.50 and a 200 day moving average of $589.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

