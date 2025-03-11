Morling Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

