Morling Financial Advisors LLC Sells 548 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,136 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19,950.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 397,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 395,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $196.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

