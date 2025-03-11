Music Stocks Worth Watching – March 11th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, Western Digital, and Synchrony Financial are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares in companies that operate within the music industry, including record labels, digital streaming services, and live event promoters. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the rapidly evolving world of music production, distribution, and consumption, where trends in consumer behavior and technological innovations can significantly impact profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded down $7.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.18. 43,299,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,274,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.66. 30,106,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,683,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,974,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,707,235. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $328.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $145.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE SPOT traded up $23.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $512.77. 2,442,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,331. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $548.54 and its 200-day moving average is $455.47. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $249.58 and a 52-week high of $652.63. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a PE ratio of 85.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE DIS traded down $4.74 on Tuesday, reaching $98.34. 10,619,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,548,633. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

WDC traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,264,794. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDC

Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,225,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $70.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYF

Recommended Stories