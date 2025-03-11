Natural Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated
In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. This represents a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance
Shares of MKC opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About McCormick & Company, Incorporated
McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.
