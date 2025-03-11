Natural Investments LLC Invests $2.86 Million in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 103,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000. Brookfield Renewable comprises about 0.8% of Natural Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,667,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,125,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,443,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,291,000 after buying an additional 504,060 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth about $55,680,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,633,000 after acquiring an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,139,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:BEPC opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.373 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.