Natural Investments LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ETHO stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $162.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.15. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $64.71.

About Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

