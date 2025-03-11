Natural Investments LLC Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 239.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $117.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $135.76. The company has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. UBS Group upped their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Baird R W raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

