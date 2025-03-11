NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 574 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

