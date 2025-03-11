NBT Bank N A NY Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Stryker by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $369.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.90.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

