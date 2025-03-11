NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,398,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,334,000 after purchasing an additional 178,813 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 24.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,304,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,758,000 after buying an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $2,796,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,196.42. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,717.80. The trade was a 62.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average of $106.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.69%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.