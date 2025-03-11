NBT Bank N A NY Sells 560 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in CVS Health by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CVS Health Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE CVS opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 72.68%.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
